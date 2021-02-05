Barrington Believes Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.89, close to its 52-week high of $43.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sykes Enterprises with a $49.50 average price target.

Based on Sykes Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $432 million and GAAP net loss of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $398 million and had a net profit of $18.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYKE in relation to earlier this year.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.