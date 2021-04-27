Barrington Believes SurModics (SRDX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on SurModics (SRDX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.88, close to its 52-week high of $59.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SurModics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SurModics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.3 million and GAAP net loss of $274K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.62 million and had a net profit of $148K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRDX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Susan Knight, a Director at SRDX sold 5,576 shares for a total of $291,904.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. It operates through the Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics segments. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.