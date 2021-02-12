Barrington Believes Sharps Compliance (SMED) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.59, close to its 52-week high of $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Icf International, and Huron Consulting.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sharps Compliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.40, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report issued on January 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Sharps Compliance’s market cap is currently $240.9M and has a P/E ratio of 182.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.