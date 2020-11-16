Barrington Believes Sharps Compliance (SMED) Still Has Room to Grow

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.45, close to its 52-week high of $8.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Icf International, and Cra International.

Sharps Compliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Sharps Compliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.15 million and GAAP net loss of $293K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.6 million and had a net profit of $686K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.