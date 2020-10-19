Barrington Believes Quinstreet (QNST) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 16, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Quinstreet (QNST), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.94, close to its 52-week high of $17.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quinstreet with a $18.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.48 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, Quinstreet has an average volume of 331K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QNST in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Gregory Sands, a Director at QNST bought 20,000 shares for a total of $312,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.