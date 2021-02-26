Barrington Believes Perficient (PRFT) Still Has Room to Grow

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Perficient (PRFT) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.11, close to its 52-week high of $63.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Perficient has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Perficient’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $6.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $9.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRFT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.