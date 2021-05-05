Barrington Believes Outfront Media (OUT) Still Has Room to Grow

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.80, close to its 52-week high of $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outfront Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.40, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Outfront Media’s market cap is currently $3.61B and has a P/E ratio of -43.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.15.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.