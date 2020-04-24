Barrington Believes NIC (EGOV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on NIC (EGOV), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.08, close to its 52-week high of $25.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NIC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on NIC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.07 million and net profit of $9.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.65 million and had a net profit of $9.85 million.

NIC, Inc. is a digital government services, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital government solutions and secure payment processing. It operates through Outsourced Portals and Other Software and Services segments. The Outsourced Portals segment operates digital government services on an enterprise-wide basis for state and local governments. The Software and Services segment provides software development and digital government services. The company was founded by Harry H. Herington, Ross C. Hartley, William F. Bradley and Jeffery S. Fraser in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.