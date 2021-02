Barrington Believes Liquidity Services (LQDT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Liquidity Services (LQDT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.52, close to its 52-week high of $21.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Ritchie Bros.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidity Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on Liquidity Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.89 million and net profit of $5.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.23 million.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The Corporate and Other segment comprises company’s IronDirect and TruckCenter operations. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.