Barrington Believes Lincoln Edu (LINC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu (LINC), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.80, close to its 52-week high of $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln Edu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Lincoln Edu’s market cap is currently $67.23M and has a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.