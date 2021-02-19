Barrington Believes Kadant (KAI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington upgraded Kadant (KAI) to Buy, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.83, close to its 52-week high of $157.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 74.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Standex International, Columbus Mckinnon, and Hillenbrand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadant with a $175.00 average price target.

Based on Kadant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and net profit of $14.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a net profit of $16.12 million.

Kadant, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries. The Wood Processing Systems segment includes the development, manufacturing, and marketing of stranders and related equipment used in the harvesting of oriented strand board and lumber. The Fiber-based Products Business segment manufactures and sells biodegradable and absorbent granules from papermaking products. The firm’s products include alignment conveyor, tubular filter materials, and angleset indicator. The company was founded in November 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.