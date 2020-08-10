Barrington Believes IAA (IAA) Won’t Stop Here

Howard Kim- August 10, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA) today and set a price target of $52.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.44, close to its 52-week high of $51.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

IAA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.17, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.74 and a one-year low of $21.79. Currently, IAA has an average volume of 2.01M.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

