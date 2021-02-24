Barrington Believes Hillenbrand (HI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Hillenbrand (HI), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.67, close to its 52-week high of $46.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 76.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Standex International, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hillenbrand with a $52.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hillenbrand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $693 million and net profit of $76.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $567 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, FARRELL NICHOLAS R, the SVP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance of HI sold 1,437 shares for a total of $56,043.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment offers machines used for compounding, extrusion, material handling, size reduction, screening, and flow control. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

Read More on HI: