Barrington Believes Franchise Group (FRG) Won’t Stop Here

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Franchise Group (FRG) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.21, close to its 52-week high of $37.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Franchise Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33.

Based on Franchise Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $551 million and GAAP net loss of $8.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.