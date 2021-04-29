Barrington Believes Franchise Group (FRG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Franchise Group (FRG), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.63, close to its 52-week high of $41.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franchise Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.25, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.50 and a one-year low of $12.35. Currently, Franchise Group has an average volume of 145K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Read More on FRG: