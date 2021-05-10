Barrington Believes Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.84, close to its 52-week high of $37.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $38.29 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Echo Global Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $801 million and net profit of $10.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $551 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Samuel Skinner, a Director at ECHO sold 8,389 shares for a total of $261,905.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.