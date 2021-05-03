Barrington Believes CDK Global (CDK) Won’t Stop Here

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.59, close to its 52-week high of $55.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.33.

Based on CDK Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $406 million and net profit of $68.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $418 million and had a net profit of $22.3 million.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.