Barrington Believes Cars (CARS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.16, close to its 52-week high of $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a one-year high of $14.15 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 587.2K.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.