Barrington Believes Carriage Services (CSV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Carriage Services (CSV), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.32, close to its 52-week high of $36.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carriage Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.85 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, Carriage Services has an average volume of 85.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Melvin Payne, the CEO of CSV bought 3,284 shares for a total of $18,719.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provide interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.