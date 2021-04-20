Barrington Believes Atento (ATTO) Won’t Stop Here

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Atento (ATTO) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.30, close to its 52-week high of $25.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atento is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Atento’s market cap is currently $103.2M and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.16.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Americas; and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.