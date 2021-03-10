Barrington Believes Asure (ASUR) Won’t Stop Here

Catie Powers- March 10, 2021, 8:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.62, close to its 52-week high of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Asure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, Asure has an average volume of 124.2K.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

