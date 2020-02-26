Barrick Gold (GOLD) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury downgraded Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.25, close to its 52-week high of $22.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 69.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $21.65 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.57 and a one-year low of $11.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 11.52M.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama.

