Barrick Gold (GOLD) Receives a New Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD) on July 29 and set a price target of $31.58. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.37, close to its 52-week high of $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Anglogold Ashanti.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.87, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Barrick Gold’s market cap is currently $52.22B and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOLD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More on GOLD: