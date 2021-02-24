Barrick Gold (GOLD) Receives a Buy from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD) on February 19 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 36.9% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as THC Biomed INTL, Newmont Mining, and Caldas Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.03, which is a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.22 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 19.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.