Barrick Gold (GOLD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Stifel Nicolaus gave Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from TD Securities. Analyst TD Newcrest reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.29, which is a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

Based on Barrick Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.28 billion and net profit of $685 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.88 billion and had a net profit of $1.39 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.