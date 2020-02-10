Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD) on February 5 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Barrick Gold’s market cap is currently $32.34B and has a P/E ratio of 40.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama.

Read More on GOLD: