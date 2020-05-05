Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrett Business Services with a $75.67 average price target, representing a 64.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Based on Barrett Business Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $245 million and net profit of $11.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $16.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Anthony Meeker, a Director at BBSI bought 2,000 shares for a total of $26,760.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.