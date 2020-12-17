Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Exlservice Holdings.

Barrett Business Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

Barrett Business Services’ market cap is currently $536.3M and has a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.