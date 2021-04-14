Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 72.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Barnes & Noble Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.54 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Barnes & Noble Education has an average volume of 721.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BNED in relation to earlier this year.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores. The DSS segment includes direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students to study more effectively and improve academic performance. The company was founded by Leonard Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.