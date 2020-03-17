Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.73, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 37.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barnes & Noble Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $769K.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores.