Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald assigned a Buy rating to Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 82.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barnes & Noble Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $257 million and GAAP net loss of $40.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $334 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNED in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores. The DSS segment includes direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students to study more effectively and improve academic performance. The company was founded by Leonard Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.