Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.14, close to its 52-week high of $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 72.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Verint Systems.

Barnes & Noble Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $595 million and net profit of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $772 million and had a net profit of $35.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores. The DSS segment includes direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students to study more effectively and improve academic performance. The company was founded by Leonard Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.