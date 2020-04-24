Barnes Group (B) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Barnes Group (B), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Barnes Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.17, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Barnes Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $370 million and net profit of $40.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $38.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of B in relation to earlier this year.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.