Barnes Group (B) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Barnes Group (B), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barnes Group with a $50.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.60 and a one-year low of $30.22. Currently, Barnes Group has an average volume of 217.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of B in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Christopher Stephens, the SVP, Finance and CFO of B sold 36,000 shares for a total of $1,413,720.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.