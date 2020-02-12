Barnes Group (B) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Barnes Group (B) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.34, close to its 52-week high of $67.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Barnes Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.67, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Based on Barnes Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $38.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of B in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in providing engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the following two Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force & motion control, automation and engineered components business units.