Barclays Upgrades VICI Properties (VICI) to Buy

In a report issued on January 15, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays upgraded VICI Properties (VICI) to Buy, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.27, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is ranked #1262 out of 5844 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VICI Properties with a $29.00 average price target.

Based on VICI Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $143 million.

VICI Properties, Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the portfolios of market gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. Its national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Penn National Gaming, two industry gaming and hospitality operators. It also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.