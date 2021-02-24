Barclays Upgrades BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to Hold

In a report released today, Omar Fall from Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.15, close to its 52-week high of $30.33.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNP Paribas is a Hold with an average price target of $46.94, which is a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR38.60 price target.

Based on BNP Paribas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.89 billion and net profit of $1.89 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.9 billion and had a net profit of $1.94 billion.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.