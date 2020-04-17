Barclays Thinks TRONOX’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $693 million and net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TROX in relation to earlier this year.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.