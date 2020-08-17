Barclays Thinks Precision BioSciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 13, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences (DTIL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.16, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 54.1% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Precision BioSciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, a 213.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Precision BioSciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7 million and GAAP net loss of $26.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DTIL in relation to earlier this year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.