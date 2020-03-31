Barclays Thinks PBF Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Buy rating on PBF Energy (PBF) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

PBF Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.78.

PBF Energy’s market cap is currently $915.2M and has a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.