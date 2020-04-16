Barclays Thinks Manitowoc Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.22, close to its 52-week low of $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 28.1% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Caterpillar, and Cummins.

Manitowoc Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.86.

Based on Manitowoc Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $463 million and net profit of $9.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $515 million and had a GAAP net loss of $78.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTW in relation to earlier this year.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.