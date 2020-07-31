Barclays Thinks KLX Energy Services Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) on November 8 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 35.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Frank’s International.

The the analyst consensus on KLX Energy Services Holdings is currently a Hold rating.

Based on KLX Energy Services Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83 million and GAAP net loss of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KLXE in relation to earlier this year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to the major onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast. The company is headquartered in Wellington, FL.