Barclays Thinks KLX Energy Services Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 23, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.73, close to its 52-week low of $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 34.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Frank’s International.

KLX Energy Services Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $84.45 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, KLX Energy Services Holdings has an average volume of 101.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KLXE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to the major onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast. The company is headquartered in Wellington, FL.