Barclays Thinks General Electric’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.24, close to its 52-week low of $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $10.87 average price target, a 67.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.27 and a one-year low of $5.91. Currently, General Electric has an average volume of 90.17M.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, hardware & software, offshore wind turbines, solutions, products & services to hydropower industry, blades for onshore & offshore wind turbines, and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines & turboprops for commercial airframes, maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts, additive machines & materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Capital segment leases & finances aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters, and also provides financial and underwriting solutions. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

