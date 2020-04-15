Barclays Thinks Eutelsat Communications’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Nick Dempsey from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF), with a price target of EUR11.15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.94, close to its 52-week low of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dempsey is ranked #1053 out of 6438 analysts.

Eutelsat Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.68, representing a 52.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR18.30 price target.

Eutelsat Communications’ market cap is currently $2.55B and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.86.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the provision of satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, and corporate network integrators. Its services include broadcast and media, data and telecoms, mobility, and government. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.