Barclays Thinks Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -40.6% and a 11.1% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.45 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV has an average volume of 521.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It also provides cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto José Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.