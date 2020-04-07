Barclays Thinks Clariant AG’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Alex Stewart from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF), with a price target of CHF21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.11, close to its 52-week low of $15.11.

Clariant AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.94, which is a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.21 and a one-year low of $15.11. Currently, Clariant AG has an average volume of 175.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources;Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business. The Catalysis segment develops, manufactures, and sells a catalyst product for the chemical, fuel, and automotive industries. The Natural Resources segment comprises BUs oil and mining services and functional minerals. The Plastics and Coatings segment includes the BUs additives, pigments, and masterbatches. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.