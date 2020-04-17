Barclays Thinks Chemours Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company (CC), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.31, close to its 52-week low of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chemours Company with a $15.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.05 and a one-year low of $7.02. Currently, Chemours Company has an average volume of 3.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CC in relation to earlier this year.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide. The Fluoroproducts segment supplies refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment provides chemicals used in gold production, oil refining, agriculture, and industrial polymers. The firm offers refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, sodium cyanide, performance chemicals and intermediates, and titanium dioxide pigments to the plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining markets. The company was founded on February 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.