Barclays Thinks Amalgamated Bank’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.66, close to its 52-week low of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amalgamated Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67.

Based on Amalgamated Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.03 million and net profit of $12.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.76 million and had a net profit of $15.98 million.

Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking services. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, personal loans and lines of credit options. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.