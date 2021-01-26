Barclays’ Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Sell rating on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) on January 9 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked #6207 out of 7257 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Extraction Oil & Gas is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on XOG: